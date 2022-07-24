Skip to main content
Look: Julie Henderson's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: Julie Henderson attends the opening of the Birchbox flagship store on July 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Birchbox)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty notable looks over the years.

Few photoshoots, if any, have garnered as much attention as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Longtime model Julie Henderson posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoot back in 2009.

A behind-the-scenes look at Henderson's top photos with the "Body Paint" photoshoot have been released on YouTube.

You can view more from Henderson's shoots with the magazine here.