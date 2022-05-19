Look: Justin Verlander Reacts To Kate Upton Swimsuit Photo

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros and his wife model Kate Upton celebrate after winning Game 5 of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park on October 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Houston advances with a 6-1 win. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue came out earlier this week.

We had four cover models this year, including Kim Kardashian and Ciara. Over the years, there have been several notable cover models. Few, if any, garnered more attention than Kate Upton.

Perhaps in honor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue getting released, Upton took to social media this week.

"Soaking up the sun," she wrote.

Upton's husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, reacted in the comment section.

"😍🔥," he wrote.

You can view more from the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.