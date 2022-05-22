Look: Kate Bock's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kate Bock and Kevin Love attend the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019 at PlayStation Theater in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

Kate Bock, a veteran Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is back for the 2022 issue.

The fiancee of Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for 10 years.

No one is more connected to the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue than Bock.

The veteran model shared some of her best photos from the 2022 issue on social media.

Hopefully we'll see Bock back in 2023!