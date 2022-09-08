Look: Kate Bock's Funniest SI Swimsuit Moments

Kate Bock/Instagram.

Few women have more experience posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine than Kate Bock.

Bock made her SI Swim debut in 2013 and has appeared in the publication every year since. That's a full decade involved with the iconic issue.

One of the locations Bock has traveled to for SI is Malta, where she filmed her 2016 photoshoot for SI Swim. It looks like she had a good time on the trip.

Sports Illustrated released some endearing outtakes from Bock's 2016 shoot on YouTube this week.

Away from her modeling work, Bock, 34, tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, NBA star Kevin Love, during a star-studded ceremony back in June.

We'll see if Bock makes it back in 2023 for an 11th spread in SI.

In the meantime, you can see more of her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.