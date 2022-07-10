Look: Kate Bock's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kate Bock and Kevin Love attend the 11th Annual Shorty Awards on May 05, 2019 at PlayStation Theater in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Shorty Awards)

There have been many outstanding models in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue throughout the last decade or two.

Kate Bock is one of them and made her debut back in 2013. She has since posed for the publication each year since.

The 2022 issue officially marked her 10th appearance with the magazine.

Bock is currently married to Kevin Love, who's played for the Cleveland Cavaliers for the last eight years. The two got married in late June in New York City after getting engaged in January 2021.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of Bock's best SI Swimsuit photos, including a behind-the-scenes look at her 2022 shoots.

We're wishing Bock and Love all the best as they begin their marriage together.

You can view more from Bock's full photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.