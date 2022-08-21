Skip to main content
129
Look: Kate Upton Shows Off Flexibility For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Kate Upton visits "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on September 18, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton's kids are going to be pretty athletic.

Verlander, of course, is one of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball. Upton, meanwhile, is a legendary swimsuit model, with good flexibility.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit showed off Upton's flexible physique in a viral video on YouTube.

Kate Upton shows off her flexibility for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Upton has routinely shown off her flexibility for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

