Look: Kate Upton's All-Time Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Model Kate Upton attends The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

In 2011, Kate Upton made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. That turned out to be the start of a memorable run for the iconic model from Michigan.

After earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2011, Upton landed on the cover of the 2012 and 2013 magazines. Those photoshoots took place in Australia and Antartica, respectively.

Additionally, Upton appeared in the 2014, 2017 and 2018 issues.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit honored Upton in 2017 with a montage of her best moments.

Upton graced the cover of the 2017 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, marking the third time she accomplished that feat.

You can view every Sports Illustrated photoshoot featuring Upton here.