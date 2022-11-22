Look: Kate Upton's Best 'Body Paint' Photos That Went Viral

Getty Images.

Free agency is underway for Major League Baseball and few players will have as much interest on the open market as Justin Verlander.

The Cy Young-winning pitcher is coming off an incredible season that ended with a World Series. Teams like the Astros, Dodgers, Mets and Yankees, among others, are all believed to be potential suitors for Verlander.

Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, doesn't want him retiring anytime soon, either.

Upton said following the World Series that she wants Verlander to play as long as he can because he truly loves it. Verlander could get a three-year deal on the open market.

Life at home is pretty great for Verlander, too. He's dating a legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, after all.

Upton, who's landed multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers, is possibly best known for her iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some of her top shots have gone viral over the years.

Upton is an icon in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, with several covers over the years.

It's been a couple of years since Upton posed for SI Swimsuit. Perhaps she'll make her return at some point in the upcoming years.

Verlander, meanwhile, should make his return to the mound for a contender in 2023.

Will it be the Astros, Dodgers or someone else?