Look: Kate Upton's Best 'Sizzling' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Model Kate Upton attends The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

There aren't many models who have had the chance to appear on multiple covers of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine. Kate Upton, however, has been a cover model three times.

Upton started her career with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2011. She went on to earn Rookie of the Year honors.

In 2012, Upton made her first cover appearance for SI Swim. The Michigan native followed that up by appearing on the cover again in 2013.

In 2017, Upton made her third appearance on the cover. The following year, she returned for her sixth photoshoot with the iconic brand.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Upton's sizzling photoshoot from 2018.

Check it out:

Upton's 2018 photoshoot took place in Aruba.

You can view all of Upton's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.