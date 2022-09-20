Look: Kate Upton's Best Swimsuit Pool Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Kate Upton visits "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on September 18, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Kate Upton has appeared in a plethora of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues over the past decade. During that span, she has been involved in a handful of epic photoshoots.

Upton started her run with SI Swim in 2011, earning Rookie of the Year honors. She then landed on the covers of the 2012 and 2013 issues of the magazine.

Overall, Upton has had eight different photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her last experience with the iconic brand was in 2018.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Upton's poolside photoshoot:

Here are some pictures from Upton's various photoshoots:

Perhaps we'll see Upton return for another Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at some point in the future.

You can view all of Upton's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.