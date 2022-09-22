Look: Kate Upton's Favorite 'Zero Gravity' Swimsuit Photos

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Kate Upton attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Presley Ann/Getty Images

Over the past decade, Kate Upton has completed a handful of photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. None were as unique as her zero gravity shoot.

Upton "floated in space" during her photoshoot at Cape Canaveral in 2014.

Although it was an unusual experience, Upton told the SI Swim team that she had a blast.

"It's so hard to explain how it feels," Upton said. "You're weightless, you're floating around, you have no control. But I got the hang of it and I had so much fun."

You can watch a behind-the-scenes look at Upton's epic photoshoot here:

The photos that Sports Illustrated Swimsuit captured were truly jaw-dropping.

Check them out:

Upton made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2011. Since then, she has been on the cover of the iconic magazine twice.

You can view every picture from Upton's zero gravity photoshoot here.