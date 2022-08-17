Look: Kate Upton's Intimate Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Kate Upton at the 76 Venice International Film Festival 2019. Marriage Story red carpet. Venice (Italy), August 29th, 2019 (Photo by Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

With respect to many of the big names, perhaps no Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model is more iconic than Kate Upton.

The modeling superstar appeared in the magazine six times over the course of her career. With three covers and a body paint shoot under her belt, she's one of the most well-known models to grace the SI Swimsuit pages.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a throwback video to one of Upton's shoots - this one a little more intimate.

Check it out.

Here's more about Upton, from SI Swimsuit:

Kate Upton, who was born in Michigan and grew up in Florida, started her career with SI Swimsuit in 2011 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to land the cover back-to-back years in 2012 (Australia) and 2013 (Antarctica). In 2014, Kate “floated in space” during a zero gravity shoot at Cape Canaveral. She returned to SI Swimsuit in 2017, making her third cover appearance. Kate and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, have a daughter, Genevieve, who was born in 2019.

All of the photos from her appearances in SI Swimsuit can be found here.