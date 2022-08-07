Skip to main content
Look: Kate Upton's Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Kate Upton visits "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on September 18, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models in recent history, if any, are more affiliated with the brand than Kate Upton.

The legendary swimsuit model landed multiple Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers and posed for the magazine several times.

Upton, who is married to Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, first posed for the magazine back in 2011.

Here's a look at Upton's first photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Upton also participated in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue "Body Paint" photoshoot.

You can view Upton's full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue galleries here.