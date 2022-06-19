Look: Kate Upton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 05: Model Kate Upton attends The Daily Front Row Second Annual Fashion Media Awards at Park Hyatt New York on September 5, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row)

Happy Father's Day, everyone!



It's been a great year for Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who has rebounded from surgery to become one of the best pitchers in baseball - again - at the age of at 39.

Verlander is a father, too. He and his supermodel wife, Kate Upton, have a daughter named Vivian.

"These days, Verlander talks a lot about his family -- his wife, Kate Upton, and their daughter, 3-year-old Genevieve, who they call Vivi. All the time he had spent on the road, immersed in the game, self-focused, faded away first during the early stages of the pandemic and even more so after his surgery. He didn't have to steal glimpses of his baby girl on FaceTime. He was actually there with her," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

Upton, of course, is one of the most-famous models in history.

She's posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times, landing several covers. She's also taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Upton opened up about her experience with the special "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Some of Upton's top shots have been shared on social media by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

You can view her full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.