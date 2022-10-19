Look: Kate Upton's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Shots

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Kate Upton attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Presley Ann/Getty Images

While plenty of world-renowned models have suited up for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, none is more iconic than Kate Upton.

The modeling superstar appeared in the magazine six times over the course of her career. With three covers and a body paint shoot under her belt, she's one of the most well-known models to grace the SI Swimsuit pages.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit posted a throwback video to one of Upton's shoots. This one features nothing but body paint, a popular feature in past shoots.

Check it out.

Here's more about Upton, from SI Swimsuit:

Kate Upton, who was born in Michigan and grew up in Florida, started her career with SI Swimsuit in 2011 and earned Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to land the cover back-to-back years in 2012 (Australia) and 2013 (Antarctica). In 2014, Kate “floated in space” during a zero gravity shoot at Cape Canaveral. She returned to SI Swimsuit in 2017, making her third cover appearance. Kate and her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, have a daughter, Genevieve, who was born in 2019.

