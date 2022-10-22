Look: Kate Upton's Top 'Zero Gravity' Swimsuit Photos

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Model Kate Upton attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Presley Ann Slack/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Presley Ann/Getty Images

In 2014, Kate Upton was featured in an incredible photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The former Rookie of the Year posed for pictures while "floating in space."

Upton opened up about this once-in-a-lifetime experience with SI Swim.

"It's so hard to explain how it feels," Upton said. "You're weightless, you're floating around, you have no control. But I got the hang of it and I had so much fun."

This photoshoot that Upton participated in is part of the "zero gravity" series from SI Swim. It took place at Cape Canaveral.

A behind-the-scenes look at Upton's epic photoshoot can be seen here:

Here are some of the top photos of Upton:

Upton, who started her SI Swim career in 2011, last appeared in the 2018 magazine.

You can view every picture from Upton's "zero gravity" photoshoot here.