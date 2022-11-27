Look: Katherine Webb-McCarron's Favorite Swimsuit Photos
The Iron Bowl took place on Saturday, with Alabama topping Auburn to finish the regular season.
Katherine Webb-McCarron, who attended Auburn but married an Alabama quarterback, was likely watching with a pretty close eye on Saturday.
The former Auburn student turned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model is one of the most-famous fans in the rivalry game's history, after all.
Webb-McCarron, who trended on social media during the BCS National Championship Game, has been featured in the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Of course, Webb-McCarron's photoshoot had to be football-themed.
Some of her top shots have trended on social media over the years, as well.
Webb-McCarron is now enjoying the married and mom life, but it would be cool to get a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue reunion at some point, too.