Look: Katherine Webb-McCarron's Favorite Swimsuit Photos

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Iron Bowl took place on Saturday, with Alabama topping Auburn to finish the regular season.

Katherine Webb-McCarron, who attended Auburn but married an Alabama quarterback, was likely watching with a pretty close eye on Saturday.

The former Auburn student turned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model is one of the most-famous fans in the rivalry game's history, after all.

Webb-McCarron, who trended on social media during the BCS National Championship Game, has been featured in the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SI Swimsuit/YouTube.

Of course, Webb-McCarron's photoshoot had to be football-themed.

Some of her top shots have trended on social media over the years, as well.

Webb-McCarron is now enjoying the married and mom life, but it would be cool to get a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue reunion at some point, too.