Skip to main content
11
New Articles

Look: Katherine Webb's 3 Best Swimsuit Photos

Katherine Webb in attendance at a New York Rangers game at Madison Square Garden.

Getty Images.

It's about that time again.

The college football postseason is almost here, and while the games produce some great moments on the field, they produce plenty of viral stands shots, as well.

No college football fan has gone more viral than Katherine Webb. 

Webb, who now goes by Webb-McCarron, was dating her now-husband, AJ McCarron during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. She went viral in the stands when ABC's cameras focused on her. 

She went on to reach social media stardom, even posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top photos have gone viral on social media over the years.

It's pretty easy to see why she went viral.

Katherine Webb for SI Swimsuit.

SI Swimsuit.

Perhaps we'll get another viral fan moment or two during the College Football Playoff this year.

The games can't get here soon enough.