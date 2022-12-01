Look: Katherine Webb's 3 Best Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

It's about that time again.

The college football postseason is almost here, and while the games produce some great moments on the field, they produce plenty of viral stands shots, as well.

No college football fan has gone more viral than Katherine Webb.

Webb, who now goes by Webb-McCarron, was dating her now-husband, AJ McCarron during the 2013 BCS National Championship Game. She went viral in the stands when ABC's cameras focused on her.

She went on to reach social media stardom, even posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of her top photos have gone viral on social media over the years.

It's pretty easy to see why she went viral.

SI Swimsuit.

Perhaps we'll get another viral fan moment or two during the College Football Playoff this year.

The games can't get here soon enough.