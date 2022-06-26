Look: Katherine Webb's Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's almost football season.

The 2022 college football regular season is a little more than two months away at this point.

Few girlfriends in college football history were more famous than Katherine Webb. The then-girlfriend (and now-wife) of AJ McCarron went viral during the BCS National Championship Game.

Webb parlayed that viral moment into a pretty good modeling career, as she was featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Webb posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2013.

She's one of several notable sports figures and athletes to pose for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, meanwhile, hit newsstands earlier this month.

