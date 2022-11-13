Look: Katherine Webb's Top Swimsuit Photos Going Viral

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is almost here.

Roughly a decade ago, one Auburn Tigers student went viral in the stands at the BCS National Championship Game between Alabama and Notre Dame.

That fan went on to marry then-Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron.

Katherine Webb, who attended Auburn but cheered for McCarron and Alabama, went viral in the stands at the BCS National Championship Game, thanks to Brent Musburger.

The wife of the former Alabama star quarterback has since made a big name for herself, even posing for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

SI Swimsuit/YouTube.

Unsurprisingly, Webb's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit was football-related.

Some of her best swimsuit photos have gone viral on social media, too.

Webb is still looking in model shape these days, too. She's gone viral on her personal Instagram account.

Looking good, Katherine.

Alabama won't be making the College Football Playoff this year, but hopefully it'll still be a fun one.