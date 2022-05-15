Look: Katrina Scott Returns For Her Second Year With SI Swim

DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 17: Katrina Scott Author at the Wellness Your Way Festival at the Colorado Convention Center on August 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tom Cooper/Getty Images for Wellness Your Way Festival) Tom Cooper/Getty Images

Early next week, the newest edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition will be released.

In it, Katrina Scott will make her second appearance.

The well-known fitness influence first appeared in SI Swim in 2021.

Scott became a popular YouTuber thanks to her fitness and well-being expertise.

She created the fitness brand, Tone It Up, which is well-known in the industry.

Here's what Scott's SI Swim bio says about the fitness influence:

Katrina Scott made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2021. She is a successful entrepreneur, passionate brand-builder and new mom who serves as an advocate for body kindness. As the first fitness expert on YouTube, her fresh perspective on health and wellness reached over 18 million women and led her to create the fitness brand, Tone It Up. Katrina has graced the covers of Women’s Health, SELF, LA Yoga and The Improper Bostonian as a "fitness phenom" and is the host of the podcast Living Beautifully.

