Look: Kelly Rohrbach's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 04: Kelly Rohrbach attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Presley Ann/Getty Images

Kelly Rohrbach made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2015. She returned the following year for another photoshoot with the iconic brand.

Rohrbach's 2016 photoshoot took place in Malta. It was a beautiful spot for her second run with SI Swim.

A behind-the-scenes look at Rohrbach's photoshoot in Malta was released on SI Swim's official YouTube page.

Rohrbach's photoshoot in Malta ended up producing some great shots.

In addition to her work as a model, Rohrbach has appeared in a few films.

In 2017, Rohrbach played a significant role in Baywatch. The action comedy film also featured Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.

You can view all of Rohrbach's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.