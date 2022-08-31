Look: Kelly Rohrbach's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Kelly Rohrbach made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2015. She returned the following year for another photoshoot with the iconic brand.
Rohrbach's 2016 photoshoot took place in Malta. It was a beautiful spot for her second run with SI Swim.
A behind-the-scenes look at Rohrbach's photoshoot in Malta was released on SI Swim's official YouTube page.
Rohrbach's photoshoot in Malta ended up producing some great shots.
In addition to her work as a model, Rohrbach has appeared in a few films.
In 2017, Rohrbach played a significant role in Baywatch. The action comedy film also featured Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario.
