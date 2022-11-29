Look: Kenza Fourati's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 17: Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kenza Fourati arrives at SI Swimsuit Overtime hosted by Pure Nightclub at Pure Nightclub on February 17, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Tunisian model Kenza Fourati became the first Arab Muslim model to be featured in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her rookie photoshoot took place in 2011.

"When I got the call for Sports Illustrated I was, of course, very excited and proud," Fourati said. "It’s a huge opportunity and, in a way, an accomplishment to be featured in such an institution. I had, for half a second, mixed feelings about how it will be perceived back home, but I was wrong to feel this way when I saw how proud people were."

Fourati posed for the iconic magazine in body paint.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Fourati's photoshoot:

Fourati also had a photoshoot in Singapore for the 2011 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The second photoshoot that Fourati participated in had her posing in various swimsuits.

