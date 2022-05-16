Look: Kim Kardashian Reacts To Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

SI Swimsuit.

Kim Kardashian is feeling grateful for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition photos.

Kardashian took to Instagram and posted one of the cover shots on her page since she's one of the four cover models.

"We shot this back in January and it’s been so hard to keep this cover a secret," Kardashian wrote. "For the location, we went back to one of my favorite places in the world, the Dominican Republic! It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition."

The Swimsuit issue was released on Monday. Kardashian is one of the four cover models, alongside Ciara, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu.

Kardashian has 300+ million followers on Instagram and is arguably the most famous woman in the United States right now. She's also been building her brand for over 20 years.

The swimsuit edition will hit newsstands later this week after being released online on Monday.

You can view Kim's entire Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue gallery here.