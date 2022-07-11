Look: Kim Kardashian's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated went big for the 2022 cover of its annual Swimsuit edition, landing Kim Kardashian as one of the models.

Kardashian is one of the most ubiquitous names in American pop culture, thanks to her status as a reality TV star and business woman.

She was one of four women to grace the SI Swim cover this year, joining Ciara, Maye Musk, and Yumi Nu. Kardashian shared her cover photo and some of the other pictures from her spread on social media back in the spring.

"It’s such an honor and a dream to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Bucket List goals!!!!" she wrote in the caption of one post.

Kardashian also called the opportunity a "dream come true" in another post.

