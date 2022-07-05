Look: Kyra Santoro's Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 14: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Model Search Contestants Daniela Lopez (L) and Kyra Santoro attend the Sports Illustrated & KIZZANG Bracket Challenge Party at Slate on March 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated) Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Happy National Bikini Day.

Few brands, if any, are more synonymous with bikinis than the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The iconic magazine edition has featured some pretty notable photoshoots over the years.

Back in 2016, social media star Kyra Santoro posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time.

Santoro, a California native, was featured in the 2016 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view Santoro's full photos with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.