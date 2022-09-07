Look: Lais Ribeiro's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 14: Model Lais Ribeiro attends the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Celebration at Magic Hour at Moxy Times Square on February 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic) Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Earlier this summer the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released with a number of veteran models making their return.

Unfortunately for her fans, Lais Ribeiro wasn't among them. The Brazilian model has become a fan favorite after posing in four Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues over the past six years.

She first suited up in 2017, which was the start of a three-year run. Ribeiro returned in 2021 as well.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at one of her shoots.

Ribeiro married former NBA star Joakim Noah earlier this year. She opened up about her favorite moment to SI.

“Being with the people I love was special from start to end. The ceremony was beautiful; I have no words to describe what I felt. I felt such great loving energy from everyone who shared this moment with us. Looking at everyone’s faces and seeing their eyes light up filled my heart with love.”

All of Ribeiro's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit content cam be found here.