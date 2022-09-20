Look: Lauren Mellor's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Model Lauren Mellor arrives at SI Swimsuit South Beach Soiree at The Gale South Beach on February 20, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage)

In 2014, Lauren Mellor made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in St. Lucia.

Mellor wore nothing but body paint for her first appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

The SI Swim team decided to give Mellor a glittery sequin body painting. It was a remake of Kathy Ireland's 1990's photoshoot.

A behind-the-scenes look at Mellor's photoshoot from 2014 can be seen here:

Mellor also appeared in the 2015 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Here are some of Mellor's best photos:

You can view all of Mellor's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.