Look: Lauren Mellor's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
In 2014, Lauren Mellor made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in St. Lucia.
Mellor wore nothing but body paint for her first appearance in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.
The SI Swim team decided to give Mellor a glittery sequin body painting. It was a remake of Kathy Ireland's 1990's photoshoot.
A behind-the-scenes look at Mellor's photoshoot from 2014 can be seen here:
Mellor also appeared in the 2015 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Here are some of Mellor's best photos:
You can view all of Mellor's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.