Look: Lauren Mellor's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

MIAMI BEACH, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Model Lauren Mellor arrives at SI Swimsuit South Beach Soiree at The Gale South Beach on February 20, 2014 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/WireImage)

In 2014, Lauren Mellor made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

Mellor's rookie photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit took place in St. Lucia.

In addition to her regular photoshoot with the SI Swim team, she did a photoshoot while wearing nothing but body paint.

Here are some of Mellor's best photos from her "Body Paint" photoshoot:

Mellor certainly knows how to fun while on set.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Mellor's outtakes from her photoshoot on YouTube.

Mellor, 36, hasn't appeared in an SI Swim issue since 2014.

You can view all of Mellor's swimsuit photos here.