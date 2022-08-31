Look: Leo Dicaprio's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Ex-Girlfriends

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio is making headlines this week because it was announced that he's no longer with Camila Morrone. This inspired people to go down memory lane to check out the Academy Award winner's dating history.

DiCaprio has dated a plethora of models over the years, there's no doubt about it. In fact, he has been with five women who have appeared in at least one issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Back in 2009, DiCaprio was dating Anne Vyalitsyna. The famous model has appeared in eight issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

A little over a decade ago, DiCaprio was dating Bar Refaeli. She made her SI Swim debut in 2007.

In 2012, DiCaprio was reportedly in a relationship with Erin Heatherton.

Heatherton made appearances in the 2015 and 2016 magazines for SI Swim.

Three years later, DiCaprio started a relationship with Kelly Rohrbach. She made her SI Swim debut that same year.

Rohrbach became very popular in 2017, appearing alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch.

In 2016, DiCaprio moved on from Rohrbach and started dating Nina Agdal.

Agdal earned Rookie of the Year honors for SI Swim in 2012. Overall, she has appeared in six Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issues.

Now that DiCaprio is back on the market, people will be interested to see who he starts dating next.