Look: Lindsey Vonn 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos Go Viral

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Several prominent Olympic athletes have posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Few photoshoots, if any, garnered more attention for the magazine than Lindsey Vonn's.

The legendary United States Winter Olympian did an iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Vonn is one of several notable athletes to pose in "Body Paint" for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Vonn also shared her own behind-the-scenes look at her "Body Paint" photoshoot with the magazine.

You can view Vonn's full photoshoot with SI Swimsuit here.