Look: Lindsey Vonn Reveals Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has posed multiple times for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

However, one photoshoot stands out for Vonn.

Vonn admitted that her favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoot was the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

Some of Vonn's favorite shots have also been shared on social media pages by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Vonn is one of several notable athletes to take part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.

