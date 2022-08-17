Look: Lindsey Vonn Reveals Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has posed multiple times for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
However, one photoshoot stands out for Vonn.
Vonn admitted that her favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photoshoot was the "Body Paint" photoshoot.
Some of Vonn's favorite shots have also been shared on social media pages by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Vonn is one of several notable athletes to take part in the legendary "Body Paint" photoshoots.
You can view her full galleries here.