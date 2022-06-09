Look: Lindsey Vonn's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is among those who have been featured in the issue.

Vonn, one of the greatest skiers in U.S. history, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue three times. Most notably, Vonn once took part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot.

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

Vonn is one of several notable athletes and models to take part in the "Body Paint" photoshoot style.

Vonn's complete galleries with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.

You can view more from the 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.