Look: Lindsey Vonn's Best Throwback Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Since 2010, former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has appeared in three issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Vonn's rookie photoshoot with SI Swim took place in Whistler, Canada. It was a fitting location for the three-time Olympic medalist.

A behind-the-scenes look at Vonn's photoshoot from the 2010 issue was released on SI Swim's official YouTube account.

Vonn returned for the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She wore nothing but body paint for her second photoshoot.

Check it out:

Vonn made her third SI Swim appearance in 2019. She was obviously excited about the opportunity.

"Third time is the charm," Vonn wrote in an Instagram post. "I embraced myself and had a blast doing it!"

You can view all of Vonn's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.