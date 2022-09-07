Look: Lindsey Vonn's Best Throwback Swimsuit Photos
Since 2010, former United States Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has appeared in three issues of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Vonn's rookie photoshoot with SI Swim took place in Whistler, Canada. It was a fitting location for the three-time Olympic medalist.
A behind-the-scenes look at Vonn's photoshoot from the 2010 issue was released on SI Swim's official YouTube account.
Vonn returned for the 2016 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She wore nothing but body paint for her second photoshoot.
Check it out:
Vonn made her third SI Swim appearance in 2019. She was obviously excited about the opportunity.
"Third time is the charm," Vonn wrote in an Instagram post. "I embraced myself and had a blast doing it!"
You can view all of Vonn's photoshoots with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.