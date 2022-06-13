Look: Lindsey Vonn's 'Body Paint' Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn has accomplished quite a bit both on and off the ski slopes.

The legendary United States Winter Olympics star is one of the most-accomplished skiers in American history. She's also built her brand up quite a bit outside of athletics.

Vonn, who has more than 2 million followers on Instagram, previously posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Vonn is one of several notable athletes to take part in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In fact, Vonn took part in the iconic "Body Paint" photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, too.

Vonn is one of multiple iconic athletes to be featured in the "Body Paint" style.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared some behind-the-scenes videos of Vonn's shoot on YouTube.

Vonn also shared a cool video on Instagram:

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

You can view more from Vonn's shoot here.