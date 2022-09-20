Look: Lindsey Vonn's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2022 featured some of the biggest names in the modeling world.

However, there was a component missing from this year's shoot. There was not "body paint" section, where the models - or athletes - don nothing but paint.

Over the past few years, a few notable athletes have appeared in the shoot. Among them was star skier Lindsey Vonn. The former United States Olympic skier is one of many iconic athletes to appear in an issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

In 2010, Vonn made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Her rookie photoshoot took place in Whistler, Canada.

Six years later, Vonn made her second appearance in a Sports illustrated Swimsuit magazine. This time around, she posed in nothing but body paint.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look.

Vonn, a three-time Olympic medalist, made her way back for the 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

"Third time is the charm," Vonn wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. "I embraced myself and had a blast doing it!"

You can view Vonn's full "Body Paint" photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.