Look: Lindsey Vonn's Favorite 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some iconic photoshoots over the years.

Few, if any, have been cooler than the "Body Paint" photoshoots.

Some notable athletes have been featured in the "Body Paint" edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years. Lindsey Vonn joined the list a couple of years ago.

The legendary United States Winter Olympian posed in nothing but paint for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

“I think the body paint shoot was the craziest shoot I’ve been on. From the 13 hours of painting to running around basically naked…it was a trip! By the end of the shoot I felt so confident I didn’t even realize I was only wearing paint!” she said.

Vonn shared some of her favorite looks on her Instagram page, as well.

