Look: Lindsey Vonn's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

WHISTLER, BC - FEBRUARY 17: Lindsey Vonn of the United States celebrates with her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the Alpine Skiing Ladies Downhill on day 6 of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics at Whistler Medals Plaza on February 17, 2010 in Whistler, Canada. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Lindsey Vonn has quite the resume.

The legendary United States Olympic skier is one of the best in the history of her sport, dominating the American skiing scene over the course of her career.

Vonn has also built up quite a profile outside of skiing.

The former Olympic skier is a three-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model.

Vonn first posed for the magazine back in 2010.

Vonn went on to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue two more times.

