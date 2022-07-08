Look: Lorena Duran's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Lorena Duran attends the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Some of the most popular and successful models in the world have been featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

In 2020, Lorena Duran made her SI Swimsuit debut. Prior to this collaboration, she was famously known for being a part of Victoria's Secret campaign.

Duran's first photoshoot with Sports Illustrated took place in Scrub Island of the British Virgin Islands.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Duran's rookie photoshoot on YouTube.

It didn't take long for Duran to make her return to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

In 2022, Durant returned for a shoot in Montenegro.

You can view all of Duran's photoshoots with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue here.