Look: Lorena Duran's Rookie Photoshoot With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Lorena Duran attends the launch of the 2022 Issue and Debut of Pay With Change with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit) Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In 2020, Lorena Duran made her rookie debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her first collaboration with the iconic brand took place in Scrub Island, BVI.

Prior to joining the SI Swim team, Duran was known for her work in a Victoria's Secret campaign. She was considered the first curvy model for the brand.

While she was already known prior to her rookie shoot with SI Swim, Duran's photos in the famous magazine turned a lot of heads.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look of Duran's rookie photoshoot here:

SI Swim also shared photos from Duran's first shoot.

Duran returned for another shoot with SI Swim in 2022. She was photographed in Montenegro.

You can view all of Duran's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.