Look: Maria Sharapova's Favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some legendary tennis players over the years.

From Serena Williams to Venus Williams to Anna Kournikova to Genie Bouchard, several top tennis icons have been featured in the prominent magazine.

Maria Sharapova joined the list more than a decade ago.

The Russian tennis star first posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in the mid-2000s.

Sharapova is one of several notable athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared some of her favorite photos in a throwback gallery.

