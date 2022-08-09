Look: Maria Sharapova's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

STUTTGART, GERMANY - APRIL 22: Tennis player Maria Sharapova poses for the media as she is unveiled as car manufacturer Porsche's new brand ambassador at the Porsche Museum on April 22, 2013 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images)

The 2022 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured a number of star athletes.

Sue Bird, DiDi Richards, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike and Te'a Cooper were all featured in the shoot. Over the past two decades, the shoot has featured many elite athletes.

Maria Sharapova is among the sports figures who have posed for the iconic magazine issue.

The former tennis star posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2006.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind the scenes look at her first shoot.

Sharapova is one of several big-time tennis stars to pose for the issue.

Serena Williams, Anna Kournikova, Sloane Stephens and Genie Bouchard, among others, have also posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Sharapova had won Wimbledon in 2004, before winning the U.S. Open in 2006, the Australian Open in 2008 and the French Open in 2012 and ’14.

Sharapova's full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit can be seen here.