Look: Maria Sharapova's Stunning Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has had a cool tennis feel over the years.

Several prominent tennis stars, from Serena and Venus Williams, to Anna Kournikova, to Sloane Stephens and Genie Bouchard, have all posed for the iconic magazine issue.

Few photoshoots, if any, garnered more attention than Maria Sharapova's.

Sharapova's stunning Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos have trended on social media.

Sharapova posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2006.

You can view Maria's full photoshoots here.