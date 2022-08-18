Skip to main content
13
New Articles

Look: Marisa Miller's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Marisa Miller arrives at Spike TV's 2nd Annual Guys Choice Awards on May 29, 2008 at Sony Studios in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Few Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models in recent history, if any, are more synonymous with the magazine than Marisa Miller.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue veteran has posed for the magazine several times.

Some of Miller's best shots have come with the "Body Paint" photoshoots. 

Miller posed in nothing but body paint for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue multiple times.

Miller had a pretty iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover, as well.

You can view Marisa's full photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.