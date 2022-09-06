Look: McKenna Berkley's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model McKenna Berkley attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 launch event at Center415 Event Space on February 16, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

In 2017, McKenna Berkley made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. She wore nothing but body paint for her first photoshoot.

Berkley was part of SI SwimSearch for the 2017 issue. She called it a "dream come true" to work with the iconic brand.

"It’s like I’m watching myself answer the phone," Berkley said. "I’ve never been so excited. It was a dream come true. I honestly just couldn't believe that my agent was saying what she was saying."

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared a behind-the-scenes look at Berkley's photoshoot for SwimSearch.

Check it out:

Berkley's photoshoot took place in Anguilla.

Here are some of the best pictures from Berkley's photoshoot:

Berkley has not appeared in another issue of SI Swim, albeit that could change in the future.

You can view Berkley's full photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.