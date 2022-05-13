Look: Meet Veteran SI Swimsuit Model Lorena Duran

SI's iconic Swimsuit Edition is right around the corner.

Many women have graced Sports Illustrated's pages. From star athletes, to top models and aspiring talent.

Model Lorena Duran is no stranger to SI Swim. Making her debut in 2020, the Spanish beauty returns after shooting (and celebrating her birthday) in gorgeous Montenegro.

Perhaps best known as the first curvy model Victoria's Secret ever brought on, Lorena has also worked with world-renowned brands such as Vogue, L'Oreal Paris and Abercrombie.

In her personal time, Duran carves out some time to soak up the sun in her native Seville, Spain. As well as, hit the slopes in Sierra Nevada.

Lorena always dreamed of becoming a model in between her studies and work as a lab technician. With her mother being her number one fan and accompanying her to castings.

One of the top models in the world, Lorena Duran is game-changer; serving as an inspiration to women everywhere to love their curves.

Check her out in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.