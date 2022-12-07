Look: Megan Rapinoe's Best 'Intimate' Swimsuit Photos

Megan Rapinoe of the United States women's national team had the chance to participate in the 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Rapinoe, an Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup champion, jumped at the opportunity.

“I think it’s really quite a bold statement by Sports Illustrated to be honest because it has been seen as sort of this magazine only for heterosexual males,” Rapinoe said. “I think so often with gay females in sports there’s this particular stereotype about it and there’s such a narrow view of what it means to be gay and be athletic. So, to kind of just blow that up and and do something totally different I think is really important."

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at Rapinoe's photoshoot from 2019:

Rapinoe was photographed in St. Lucia.

Rapinoe wasn't the only member of the USWNT who appeared in the 2019 issue of SI Swim. Crystal Dunn, Abby Dahlkemper and Alex Morgan were also featured in the magazine.

Morgan was actually one of three cover models in 2019.

You can view all of Rapinoe's photos with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.