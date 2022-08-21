Look: Megan Rapinoe's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Sue Bird (L) of the Seattle Storm and soccer player Megan Rapinoe attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue featured WNBA star Sue Bird in the 2022 edition of the magazine.

Bird, along with some of her WNBA colleagues, posed for the iconic magazine issue.

A couple of years back, Bird's longtime partner, Megan Rapinoe, posed for the magazine.

Rapinoe and some of her United States women's national team teammates took part in the 2019 edition of the iconic magazine edition.

Some of Rapinoe's 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue photos had a soccer feel.

