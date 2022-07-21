Look: Melissa Satta's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
Italian television personality Melissa Satta joined the list of notable celebrities to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2010.
The prominent television personality posed for the iconic "Body Paint" edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Satta was painted in an Italian soccer jersey.
Satta is one of several notable celebrities and athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue came out earlier this year.
You can view more from Melissa's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.