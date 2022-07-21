Look: Melissa Satta's Best 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Melissa Satta attends the screening of "Les Miserables" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Italian television personality Melissa Satta joined the list of notable celebrities to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue back in 2010.

The prominent television personality posed for the iconic "Body Paint" edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Satta was painted in an Italian soccer jersey.

Satta is one of several notable celebrities and athletes to pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The 2022 edition of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue came out earlier this year.

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Melissa Satta attends "J'Accuse" (An Officer And A Spy) premiere during the 76th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on August 30, 2019 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

You can view more from Melissa's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here.