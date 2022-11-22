Look: Melissa Satta's 'Body Paint' Photos That Went Viral

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Melissa Satta attends the screening of "Les Miserables" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images) Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Italian TV host Melissa Satta appeared in the 2010 issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. She had the chance to honor Italy while posing for the iconic magazine.

The makeup team for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit painted an Italy jersey on Satta for her rookie photoshoot.

Satta was in awe of the job the SI Swim did.

"It's a really hard job, but they did an amazing job," Satta said while on set. "It wasn't like you were naked. I had something on."

A behind-the-scenes video of Satta's photoshoot from 2010 can be seen here.

Satta has not appeared in another issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit since her World Cup-themed photoshoot.

However, Satta remains extremely popular on Instagram.

Satta has over 4.7 million followers on Instagram.

You can view Satta's photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit here